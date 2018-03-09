The brand stays true to form with its new collection

Published 12:00 PM, March 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Uniqlo is known for its minimalist aesthetic and cutting edge clothing technology, and the brand stayed true to that belief in its Spring Summer 2018 collection. It, of course, includes the brand’s buzzed about collaboration with Finnish designer Marimekko, which has t-shirts, swing dresses, blouses, and pants all with retro-pop prints that will take you right back to the swinging '60s.

At the same time, the new collection includes new designs for the clothing brand’s various lines including innerwear, active wear, and wardrobe basics.

AIRism, the brand’s innerwear line, is as technologically-advanced as innerwear can get, making use of specially-engineered fabric that keeps the skin cool and wicks away the sweat. The brand's new AIRism lineup includes 3 types of fabric: mesh, jersey, and seamless. The seamless shirts in particular are not only comfortable, but elegant enough to be worn even on their own.

The brand’s ACTIVE line is another example of how Uniqlo uses technology to make more clothes more comfortable. Pieces in the line wick away sweat, and are water repellent and elastic. What’s new with the ACTIVE line is the collaboration with SPRZ NY for artist-designed pieces that can be worn even if you aren’t working out.

Basics are anything but boring with Uniqlo U’s new collection, which comes in a color palette inspired by nature: forest greens, ocean blues, and bright reds and oranges reminiscent of sunsets. The patterns stay true to Uniqlo’s zen aesthetic, with color blocking and stripe motifs, and simple silhouettes.

Uniqlo’s Spring Summer 2018 collection is now available in Uniqlo stores. – Rappler.com