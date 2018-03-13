Summer is the best time to refresh your workout wardrobe

Published 7:30 PM, March 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – With summer rearing its sunny head, staying fit has never been more important – and more difficult. That is to say: being in tip-top shape makes the requisite summer trips, outdoor activities, and ocean adventures more enjoyable, but how is one to stay fit when the summer heat gets you all parched and sweaty before you even hit the gym?

Perhaps buying brand new workout gear will help on the motivation front – and anyway, we're heading into the second quarter of the year, so a workout wardrobe update may be exactly what you need.

For women:

These printed leggings by Colombian swimwear brand Maaji will not only let you move unrestricted, but they also look great both on the mat and off.

Wearing the right sports bra can make all the difference when it comes to exercise gear. This one by Under Armour is breathable and provides enough support, so you can feel secure whatever you're doing.

These running shoes by New Balance were designed to stay light (they weigh 204 grams), while providing cushioning and support for speedy runs.

For men:

These capri compression pants can keep up with you whatever your workout style – from running, to yoga, to CrossFit, and anything in between.

This shirt by New Balance is made of a fast-drying fabric so you can feel cool and fresh no matter how intense your gym session is.

Lightweight, breathable, and low-key stylish, these Under Armour running shoes can take you from running a marathon to running errands in 0.2 seconds flat.

– Rappler.com