Published 9:00 PM, March 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Summer is as good a time as any to update your shoe closet with some new additions. This season, it's all about keeping your feet cool and comfy, while making sure your shoes match all your summer outfits.

Your breezy maxi dresses will go great with these on-trend mules by Naturalizer. The slip-on style makes them comfy, while the block heel will give even those not too fond of heels some stability while they walk.

These slingbacks by Christian Siriano for Payless can be your go-to office shoe for the summer. The pink shade and floral embroidery can turn any outfit from plain to pretty.

These sandals by Renegade Folk are simple and sexy, and most importantly, versatile enough that you can match it with all kinds of outfits – from dresses, to jeans, to shorts, and everything in between.

Nothing says summer like these espadrilles by Wataru, which have an abaca sole and canvas body. They come in a range of colors including beige, red, olive green, and blue.

A white sneaker is a summer staple, and with the iconic Adidas Superstars, you can't go wrong. Perfect for partying, prancing around the city, or going on a spontaneous adventure.

These slides by Lupe Saenz are as comfortable and easy to wear as your favorite pair of slippers, but are stylish enough to wear out. The tassel detail makes them particularly trendy.

Waterproof sandals don't need to look ugly, and this brand proves it. This pair by Salt Water Sandals looks good enough to wear even with your urban attire, but seems sturdy enough to withstand all kinds of water adventures.

