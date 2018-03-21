Britney dons another all-denim look for Kenzo's 'La Collection Memento No. 2' campaign

Published 3:45 PM, March 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Teenage Britney Spears' fun style has gotten an update – and now we can all channel our inner Britney in 2018.

The pop star recently collaborated with designer brand Kenzo as the face of their ad campaign, "La Collection Memento No. 2."

The campaign, shot by equally iconic photographer Peter Lindbergh, features the 36-year-old mom of two in bright sweaters, crop tops, colorful prints, and even an all-denim look, reminiscent of her take on the Canadian tuxedo at the 2001 American Music Awards.

Britney's denim look for Kenzo was daring – she posed in the middle of a street clad in a denim underwear set, a cropped jacket, and thigh-high boots. But the pop superstar told Vogue that's not quite her aesthetic nowadays, as she's usually "in a nightgown most of the time" when she's at home with her boys.

"This collection is very youthful," she told Vogue. "We had fun on set, even though it was a bit weird for me at first. I am used to shooting in a studio or a small space, and this was on the street. We were out there and I had really promiscuous clothes on, which felt odd, but, of course, on film it turned out to be really cool."

In a press release, published on People.com, Kenzo creative director Humberto Leon said they chose Britney for the campaign because of her "iconography."

"She is a legend in her field. We will remember her for the rest of everyone's lives as an icon. She's up there with Michael and Madonna and everyone who we consider icons. Britney is up there," he said.

"I think that in many ways, growing up she is also synonymous with denim with me. When her and Justin [Timberlake] came out in their denim outfits, that is like an iconic look."

– Rappler.com