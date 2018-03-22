When 1990s nostalgia meets 2010s athleisure

Published 2:42 PM, March 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Channel your inner kid through these chic Pokemon sneakers!

Fila Korea is set to release a set of 5 Pokemon themed sneakers, each inspired by our favorite childhood creatures: Pikachu, Squirtle, Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Jigglypuff.

The line’s design is minimalist. They use Fila’s classic Court Deluxe low-tops, with a color and symbol representing each Pokemon on the heels and a pokeball on the tongue. The rest of the shoe is white leather and closes with 3 adjustable velcro straps.











According to High Snobriety, these sneaks don’t have a release date or a price yet, but they’re only available in South Korea for now. Here's hoping Fila Philippines will be able to help us catch 'em all.

Which FilaxPokemon sneaker are you dreaming of catching? Sound off in the comments! – Rappler.com