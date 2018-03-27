Channel your inner free spirit with Penshoppe's 2018 Sping-Summer collection!

Published 12:00 PM, March 27, 2018

Summer beckons. The much warmer weather and the scorching sun perched above a clear blue sky tell us it’s the season for festivals, and the time to hit the beach.

It’s tempting to bring out Luau dresses and hibiscus-printed Hawaiian shirts reserved for themed gatherings, and make them staples of our summer wardrobe. However, there are more stylish and fashion-forward options.

Late last year, Penshoppe’s Old School collection paid homage to ‘80s and ‘90s fashion. For its Spring-Summer line, Penshoppe retains a similarly retro vibe, but fuses a whiff of whimsy and festive spirit into the designs.

Think eye-catching prints of flora and fauna, tribal patterns, bursts of color, and bold stripes that remind you of 1960s surf fashion and even what the members of The Beach Boys wore in a photo for one of its album covers.

Imagine these truly memorable and vibrant elements as part of your outfits for summer escapades and beachfront excursions.

Appreciating culture

Penshoppe’s Spring-Summer campaign in itself is a tribute an iconic symbol in Western culture: the American diner. The campaign features Penshoppe global endorsers Zayn Malik, Kaia Gerber, Jordan Barrett, Bella Hadid, Nam Joo Hyuk and Sandara Park in patterns and pieces that complement the retro vibe emanated by the neon lights, leather-bound couches, and countertops of the diner-themed fashion spread.

Penshoppe marries vintage-inspired designs and modern silhouettes to bring a collection of youthful and festival-worthy streetwear, in relaxed fits and cuts, and breathable fabrics.

The resort and poplin shirts are available in variety of striking patterns and materials, from soft cotton to printed oxford. Prices start at P799.

The striped tees and collared polo shirts, on the other hand, add a playful and bold twist to an otherwise ordinary ensemble. T-shirts go for as low as P499.

Guys can even go print-on-print by combining a resort shirt and striped tee as part of their OOTD, and match them with modern fit, pastel-colored board shorts. If you’re not in the mood for stripes and patterns, there are plain pocket tees in the season’s hottest hues.

For the ladies, there are tops and dresses in vibrant stripes that go well with comfortable denim and pastel-colored pieces. There’s even a red printed kimono that will make any lady stand out in a crowd.

Summer-ready

Looking for swimwear? Look no further.

Whether you’re a sassy girl who’s ready to flaunt her toned physique or a conservative lady who can bare only so much, Penshoppe’s Summer-Ready line might actually have a a swimsuit tailored to your preferences. There are bikinis, haltered one-piece suits, and even rash guards to choose from, depending on how much skin you’re willing to reveal. The swimsuits are stylish but not frilly; functional yet fashionable, in rich colors and prints and figure-flattering cuts.

The swimwear price tags are the clincher; you can get a stylish swimsuit for only P899 or P999.

No summer OOTD is ever complete without the quintessential summer accessory: sunglasses. Frames in different shapes with lens in varied shades are available from Penshoppe’s SUN/DAZED eyewear collection. Prices start at P399. – Rappler.com

Visit any Penshoppe boutique nationwide to try on pieces from the Spring-Summer and Summer Ready collection, or shop online at https://www.penshoppe.com/.