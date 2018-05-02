The sneakers put a twist on the classic Converse design

Published 12:12 PM, May 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Miley Cyrus’ collaboration with Converse drops on May 2, and whether or not you’re a fan of the pop star, you may want to check it out.

The sneakers are a party-ready version of the classic Converse hi-top and low-cut sneakers, with a chunky platform sole reminiscent of the 90s, trimmed with glitter or paisley.

The collection has over 43 pieces, and also includes clothes, backpacks, and hats covered in the collection's logo and more paisley – a nod to her country roots.

All the pieces are meant to be unisex.

“No age, no gender, no sex – I wanted everyone to feel included,” Miley said.

The Converse x Miley Cyrus collection will be available online on converse.com. – Rappler.com