Can’t pick what we want more — the dresses or the food!

Published 11:30 AM, July 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — What’s better than the marriage of fashion and food?

Taste by Design is a series of special menus created by Bizu Catering Studios, each inspired by the latest collections from local haute couture designers.

Bizu Catering Studios x Vania Romoff, launched last June 28, takes after the designer’s signature aesthetic.

In true Vania fashion, this year’s VR bridal collection featured feminine silhouettes in lace, satin, tulle, and chiffon. The dresses are embellished with pearls, floral appliques and embroidery, ruffles, belts, and of course, bows.

For this understatedly fashionable bride, Audrey Tanco-Uy, general manager of Bizu Catering Studios, chose champagne brunch as the theme.

They’re all bite-sized, but Audrey assures that each mouthful is special.

“The food we’re bringing out is all fresh takes on flavor. I wanted people to not taste the usual food when they go to weddings, and open their taste buds to new experiences,” she says. — Rappler.com