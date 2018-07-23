While the opening of the 3rd regular session of the 17th Congress and the SONA are political events – officials and their spouses make their fashion moments too

Published 4:09 PM, July 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The beginning of the 3rd regular session for the 17th Congress is a decidedly political event. But when red carpets and floor-to-floor media coverage is involved, it's almost inevitable for the inner fashionistas of politicians and their companions to emerge.

Preparations – including the sartorial kind – begin early for those attending the SONA in the afternoon and the opening of regular sessions for the two chambers in the morning.

Here are the more noteworthy looks from the Senate in Pasay City to Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City:

Heart Evangelista, wife of Senator Francis Escudero, wore a white creation by Mark Bumgarner for the opening of the 3rd regular session at the Senate. She wore another white outfit, also by Bumgarner, for the SONA.

LOOK: Sen Escudero and wife Heart Evangelista. Heart wears a white Mark Bumgarner dress @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/h9hwHsB0U8 — Camille Elemia (@CamilleElemia) July 23, 2018

The outfits were accentuated with a rainbow pin to express her support for the SOGIE bill.

"Everyone has the right to live, work, and dream. The SOGIE bill is a step in the right direction to guarantee the protection of those rights, especially for our friends in the LGBT community. Last year the bill made great progress but we still have a long way to go. My husband and I are in full support of this bill and hope to see it move forward and become a law."

Jinkee Pacquiao also came in white.

Jinkee Pacquiao joins husband Sen Manny Pacquiao at the opening of the 3rd session of the 17th Congress @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/OdhIjpgNG2 — Camille Elemia (@CamilleElemia) July 23, 2018

Helen Gamboa, wife of Senate President Tito Sotto, looked ethereal in her outfit.

Senator Cynthia Villar came in a dress which she said she designed herself.

Senator Nancy Binay wore a powder blue terno for the opening of session.

Senator Nancy Binay wearing a powder blue gown for the opening of the 3rd session of 17th Congress and #SONA2018 @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/O1ol04oL41 — Camille Elemia (@CamilleElemia) July 23, 2018

The others female senators — Loren Legarda, Grace Poe, and Risa Hontiveros also came in simple outfits for the morning session.

The gentlemen, on the other hand, came in their respective barongs.

Senator Antonio Trillanes wore a barong by Paul Cabral.

Sen Trillanes wears a Paul Cabral barong for the opening of session @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/Hd7pKd95Zp — Camille Elemia (@CamilleElemia) July 23, 2018

Tootsy Angara, Audrey Tan Zubiri, and former senator Nikki Coseteng were also present for the opening of session.

Officials – from the executive, legislative, and judiciary – also arrived at the Batasang Pambansa in the afternoon for the SONA.

– Rappler.com