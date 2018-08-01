Dreams do come true with this collab!

Published 7:46 PM, August 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — Local haute couture designer Michael Leyva calls himself a Cinderella baby. “I dream of fairy tales, of brides walking down the aisle in perfect wedding gowns,” he says.

And his latest bridal collection is just what dreams are made of. The collection is outspoken in its femininity — a beaded sweetheart bodice flares out into a voluminous skirt, delicate lace piping shows off the bride’s decolletage, and a tiered chiffon skirt cascades gracefully to the floor.

Bizu Catering Studio x Michael Leyva is the last installment of the Taste by Design series. During the launch, Michael said, “Every time I design a collection, I want it to showcase different types of brides. Para hindi nalilimit yung aesthetic ko as a designer. (So my aesthetic as a designer won’t be limited.)”

Find yourself drooling after the dresses? Wait until you see the canapes and desserts from Bizu Catering Studio's Michael Leyva-inspired menu.

Following Michael’s fondness for whimsy, these menu items look — and taste — like a dream.

Audrey Tanco-Uy, general manager of Bizu Catering Studio, says of this collaboration between food and fashion, “You want to seek inspiration from other art forms. Brides have to feel a connection to the designers and their creations. For our menus, I want to reach different brides and come up with different menu personalities as well.” — Rappler.com