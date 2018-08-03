The model stars in the brand's pre-holiday campaign

Published 9:15 PM, August 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Paris Jackson is the latest international celebrity to endorse Penshoppe as she takes centerstage in the local brand’s pre-holiday 2018 campaign.

As part of the campaign, the actress and model appears in a video and a series of photos wearing the brand's newest collection, which is characterized by relaxed silhouettes and a mix of patterns including plaids and stripes.

“She has a very cool vibe,” Penshoppe brand director Jeff Bascon said. “Paris is always incorporating her personality in her ensemble/ whatever she wears. We’re all thrilled to have her in our growing Penshoppe family.”

Paris is the daughter of late music icon Michael Jackson. She has graced the cover of countless magazines, including Harper’s Bazaar, Rolling Stone, Vogue Australia, and Vogue Brasil.

In March 2018, Paris made her film debut alongside Charlize Theron, David Oyelowo, and Amanda Seyfried in the crime comedy Gringo.

She joins the roster of Penshoppe’s international endorsers, which includes former One Direction member Zayn Malik, models Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, and Korean stars Sandara Park and Nam Joo-Hyuk, who were recently in the Philippines for a FanCon. – Rappler.com