Published 9:05 PM, August 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It’s been a few weeks since the Hollywood premiere of Crazy Rich Asians, but the memory Kris Aquino’s glamorous emerald carpet look is as dazzling as ever.

The actress, who plays a Malay princess in the movie, stunned the world in a bright yellow modern Filipiniana gown by Michael Leyva, along with jewelry from Cebu-based brand Diagold. (LOOK: Kris Aquino dazzles in yellow at 'Crazy Rich Asians' premiere in Hollywood)

Kris shared that she tried on 5 different gowns by Leyva and Francis Libiran before choosing her final look, and a photo of her in one of the alternative gowns shows that she looked great in all of them.

Photo company SweetEscape shared an image of Kris from their photo shoot with her at the Beverly Hills Marriott before the premiere.

In the photo, Kris wears a yellow gown similar to the one she wore on the emerald carpet, also with an off-shoulder neckline, voluminous sleeves, and a mermaid silhouette. One stark difference is that this gown has floral embroidery down the side.

Other photos from the shoot show Kris’ son Bimb who gives her a kiss and rides with her in the car on the way to the premiere.

In the film, Kris wears another yellow gown, this time, an elaborate beaded creation by Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco. (FIRST LOOK: Kris Aquino goes glam in still from 'Crazy Rich Asians')

Crazy Rich Asians opened in Philippines cinemas on August 22. – Rappler.com