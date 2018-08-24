The actress is named the spokesperson for the brand's 'Sweet Candy Collection'

Published 9:45 PM, August 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Truly cementing her status as one of the real crazy rich Asians, Heart Evangelista has been named the face of luxury French label, Sequoia Paris.

“I am happy to formally announce that I am now officially part of the Sequoia Paris family,” Heart wrote on her Instagram page.

“I remember passing by the Sequoia store along rue Saint Honoré during my past trips to Paris, and being awe-struck at each of their stunning leather handbags. Now, it has come full circle! I am honored to be part of this luxury French label,” she said, sharing a photo from the campaign of her holding a Sequoia bag in one hand and a bunch of colorful balloons in the other.

The brand also welcomed Heart on their own Instagram page, saying that she will be the spokesperson for the “Sweet Candy Collection” for Spring/Summer 2019.

The news comes shortly after Heart was included in a feature in luxury fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar, where she was dubbed among one of the real crazy rich Asians. In the feature, she joined Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan, as well as other Asian high fashion mavens as they did the rounds of the shows at Paris Couture Fashion Week. (READ: Heart Evangelista among 'real crazy rich Asians' in Harper's Bazaar)

While rising to fame primarily as an actress, Heart has also become known for her penchant for designer fashion. She is a Paris Fashion Week regular, and a much-awaited presence at red carpet events, including the yearly State of the Nation Address, which she regularly attends in designer Filipiniana to support her husband, Senator Chiz Escudero. – Rappler.com