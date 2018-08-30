Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh are announced as the creative directors of the brand, replacing Guillaume Henry

Published 10:49 AM, August 30, 2018

PARIS, France – French fashion house Nina Ricci on Wednesday, August 29 announced the appointment of Dutch design duo Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh as creative directors to replace Guillaume Henry.

Henry's departure after 3 years at the label was announced in March with management saying then that collections would be designed by an in-house team until a replacement was found.

"I am very happy to welcome Rushemy and Lisi. Their universe expresses a passionate force, a sincerity and an extraordinary boldness deeply rooted in their time," said general manager Charlotte Tasset in a statement.

The pair won the Premiere Vision grand prize at France's Hyeres fashion festival in April and also qualified as finalists in this year's LVMH Prize. – Rappler.com