Attending New York Fashion Week is every fashionista's dream come true

Published 12:50 PM, September 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Anyone who loves fashion (or at least tries) knows that attending any of the 4 major fashion weeks is a dream come true.

For local fashionistas Heart Evangelista, Laureen Uy, and Kim Jones, fashion weeks abroad aren't exactly anything new. Still, each experience is one for the books.

The 3 are in New York for the September 2018 New York Fashion Week.

Because we aren't fortunate enough to book plane tickets and show tickets (in this economy, right?), we're thankful for photographers who can, at least, give us a peek into how glamorous, exhilarating, and exhausting the fashion event can be.

The 3 were captured by Martin Romero, a Filipino photographer who is now based in New York.

Martin is the first to debunk the stereotype of fashion mavens as difficult to work with.

"Fashion people are some of the nicest people you'll ever meet," he tells Rappler.

"I feel like most of the people I've encountered or street style stars I've photographed have been very accommodating. As a photographer it helps a lot because you get to capture the shot you want. I feel like they're dancing and not posing! To add to the point that they're nice, I've been able to create connections with some of the people I've photographed," he added.

Martin, who has shot Fashion Week street style over several seasons, says of the event: "I feel like it’s a reunion. Industry people connecting and reconnecting with people they’ve worked with and known over the years. Everyone is here to work but there are also, of course, tons of parties."

