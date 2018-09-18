Surprisingly, a number of her latest pieces bring a fresh perspective to her aesthetic – right in time for her 35th anniversary

Published 7:00 PM, September 18, 2018

Dressing ladies for more than three decades, Criselda Lontok’s 35th anniversary collection showcased styles that may broaden the brand’s appeal to a younger set. Her collections have always been the favorite of society matriarchs and ladies of a more mature stature.

Surprisingly, a number of her latest pieces bring a fresh perspective to her aesthetic.

One of the many challenges designers face is how to be up-to-date, while still designing pieces that are classic and timeless. Working under the late Gliceria Rustia-Tantoco, Rustan’s matriarch and founder, Lontok’s eye and taste in understanding and creating what is elegant was further heightened. Through the years, her clientele have grown to include influential and professional women who put a premium on quality and classy dressing.

Today, her ready-to-wear pieces can now be for the young daughters of ladies who grew up wearing her clothes.

Color blocking and vibrant hues were a highlight from aquamarine, canary yellow, to lime. It signaled a progression into a young and fun outlook. Simple tops with structured sleeves were an option for power dressing.

A number of the pieces were obviously fashioned to be comfortable for movement. Printed dresses flowed with ease, highlighting feminine cuts. Lace jackets, tops, and dresses added textures to the already soft canary yellow pieces.

Taking cue from global fashion, the growing kimono trend was evident in some of the pieces, styled further by floral embroideries. Beautiful appliqués accented long dresses and gowns. Contrasting design and color choices placed a spotlight on more modern takes on women’s wear – quite a daring look from her usual pieces, it was unusual yet a pleasant change to see lace pants over printed long skirt.

A lovely rebirth, the collection showcased a number of strong choices for women of all ages. It fully embodied beauty and femininity. Anticipating the next seasons, it will be interesting to see how her brand of elegant dressing will progress further. – Rappler.com