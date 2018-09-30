Jason takes us behind the scenes of the often hectic and always glamorous ABS-CBN Ball 2018

Published 8:29 AM, September 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jason Dy is best known as champion of The Voice Philippines, the country's "Prince of Soul," and a haranista.

But this 20-something expresses his creative side through fashion as well.

"It's an extension of your expression... (it's) who you are," Jason tells Rappler as he gets ready for the ABS-CBN Ball 2018 at the Makati Shangri-La on Saturday, September 29. Jason wears a suit by Alexander McQueen and was styled by Perry Tabora for the big night.

Jason takes us behind-the-scenes of the often hectic and always glamorous annual ball. – Rappler.com