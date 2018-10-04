It’s the biggest Uniqlo store in the Philippines and Southeast Asia

Published 9:43 PM, October 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Uniqlo fans, you better get ready. The country and Southeast Asia’s biggest Uniqlo store will be open at Glorietta 5 beginning Friday, October 5.

The space, at over 4,000 square meters, joins the ranks of other global flagship stores at New York's Fifth Avenue, London's Oxford Street, Paris' Opera District, Ginza in Tokyo, and Orchard Road in Singapore.

It’s Uniqlo’s 15th global flagship store to date.

The store has two floors — the first is home to your usual Uniqlo basics, including AIRism and HEATTECH pieces. You’ll also find more high-end Uniqlo pieces here — cashmere and 3D knit included.

From the atrium, you can see revolving mannequins that showcase Uniqlo's latest collections.

LOOK: The atrium is one of the highlights of the Uniqlo flagship store at Glorietta 5 pic.twitter.com/XC9UC3nwAW — Bea Cupin (@beacupin) October 4, 2018

Up on the second floor are pieces from Uniqlo U, Uniqlo UT, and other Uniqlo collaborations. It's also here where the more fun side of the flagship store can be found. Play a round or two of Jump Force by Bandai Namco entertainment – the game will be released in 2019 yet but Uniqlo Manila visitors can experience it exclusively at the flagship store.

Another thing to catch on the 2nd floor is an art installation by artist Leeroy New, a part of Uniqlo Manila’s Our Future is Here campaign.

If you’re tired of shopping, there’s a terrace on the second floor with pieces by Filipino designer Kenneth Cobonpue.

The store opens at 10 am on October. Shoppers will also find store opening discounts, as well as Uniqlo’s usual limited discount offerings. Starbucks will be served for those in line early on October 5.

The following limited edition items are also up for grabs at certain intervals:

Limited edition Uniqlo Manila Sensu Fan for any purchase made between 10 am to 12 pm on October 5;

Limited edition Uniqlo Manila Tote Bag for a minimum, single receipt purchase of P3,000 between October 5 and 7;

Limited edition Uniqlo Manila tumblr for a minimum, single receipt purchase of P5,000 from October 5 to 7;

Free parking for the first 4 hours for a minimum, single receipt purcahse of P1,500 on October 5.

The Uniqlo Global Flagship store is located at Glorietta 5 along Ayala Avenue in Makati City. — Rappler.com