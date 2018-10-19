The high-end department store along Ayala Avenue pays homage to the iconic jeweler's signature blue hue

Published 11:52 AM, October 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Here's something to set your Instagram goals on this weekend: Tiffany & Co. is doing an installation at Rustan's Makati to launch its newest collection in the Philippines.

In honor of the jeweler's Tiffany Paper Flowers collection, the facade of Rustan's Makati will be covered with paper flowers and the brand's signature Tiffany Blue starting October 20.

There will also be Tiffany Blue park benches, potted paper flowers, and an ice cream cart serving complimentary desserts on October 20 and 21.

The installation was inspired by the same campaign in New York City, where Tiffany Blue and paper flowers took over the city's taxis, coffee carts, sidewalks, and subway entrances.

The collection itself is, of course, not made of paper, but of platinum, gold, diamonds, and tanzanites. The pieces were inspired by flower petals waving in the wind, and each design features a bloom, a petal, and sometimes even fireflies.

The collection includes rings, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings, all of which will be available at Rustan's Makati and Rustan's Shangri-la.

Of course, Tiffany jewelry fetches a hefty price, but viewing the Paper Flowers installation and snapping a few shots for the 'gram is, thankfully, free. – Rappler.com