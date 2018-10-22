Mickey fans, get your hands (and ears) on these special edition headphones ASAP!

Published 11:40 AM, October 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Beats by Dre., the famous headphones brand, has collaborated with Disney to create a super cute limited edition pair of Mickey-inspired headphones.

The Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones are in classy grey color with Mickey Mouse decals on all sides. Included in this limited edition package is its own Disney-designed felt grey case, a 90th anniversary pin, and sticker.

The on-ear headphones runs on 3 hours of play time after just 5 minutes of charging. Once fully charged, the pair can last you up to 40 hours straight.

From now on no one will doubt your love for music and everything Disney.

These special edition headphones will be available for purchase on November 11, 2018, from the Apple Store, the official Disney Store, and Amazon.

Mickey Mouse is celebrating his 90th birthday this year and many brands have decided to pay tribute to the beloved childhood character in their own stylish ways. – Rappler.com