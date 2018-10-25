The popular British department store chain says that 2018 has been a tough year for retail

Published 3:37 PM, October 25, 2018

LONDON, United Kingdom — British department store chain Debenhams on Thursday, October 25 said it planned to shut about one third of its shops, many more than previously announced, signalling another blow to a retail sector faced with fierce online competition.

The announcement had been expected following recent reports, with suggestions that some 4,000 jobs could be at risk.

Debenhams said in a statement that it was "closing up to 50 stores over 3-5 years, compared with the 10 previously identified".

"It has been a tough year for retail in 2018," chief executive Sergio Bucher said in the statement.

"We are taking decisive steps to strengthen Debenhams in a market that remains volatile and challenging. At the same time, we are taking tough decisions on stores where financial performance is likely to deteriorate over time," he added. — Rappler.com