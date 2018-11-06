Train like a VS supermodel? It's not that easy.

Published 12:10 PM, November 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt will soon be making history as the first model from the Philippines to walk the highly-anticipated Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

She's been working with the iconic intimate wear brand for a while now but in September, it was confirmed that she'd been selected for the annual fashion show.

In case you've been living under a rock, the yearly show is a very extra spectacle that combines fashion, music, glamour and, of course, unbelievably gorgeous women.

Here's a quick look back at our very own Kelsey's journey – from finding out she bagged the part to all the not-so-glamorous prep work that comes before she walks that runway.

A dream come true

Kelsey had made it a goal to walk the Victoria's Secret runway – and she wasn't shy about it. And why would she?

Strutting around in lingerie in front of a live and later, television audience, is not an easy feat. Kelsey's been working hard – really hard – to get ready for that moment. Her workouts are insane.

Of course, she's managed to squeeze in quality time with her boyfriend, Olympic gold medalist Conor Dwyer.

And what good is achieving your dreams when it's all work and no play? Kelsey's managed to find time to unwind here and there.

This year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show takes place in New York on November 8. It airs on December 2 in the US. – Rappler.com