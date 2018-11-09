She is the first Filipina to be spread her angel wings on the legendary Victoria's Secret runway

Published 10:35 AM, November 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After showing up for catalog shoots and auditioning for the world-famous Victoria’s Secret fashion show in pursuit of her dream, what did 21-year-old Kelsey Merritt do?

“I went to church and prayed,” Kelsey told The New York Post. “This is all in your hands now.”

Indeed, Kelsey’s prayers were answered, as she is now the first-ever Filipino model to walk down the iconic Victoria’s Secret runway.

At the age of 15, Kelsey had already decided to give the competitive world of open casting calls and model go-sees a try. (READ: Meet Kelsey Merritt, the Fil-Am model who's working with Victoria's Secret)

“I wasn’t even with a signed agency, I’d just go to open calls and I’d book runway jobs, then I started doing editorials and it just grew from there. At 15, that was a pretty big deal," she told the New York Post.

Now, 6 years later, after countless modeling stints, photoshoots, and endorsements, Kelsey's number one dream of becoming a Victoria's Secret Angel has finally come true. (READ: IN PHOTOS: Kelsey Merritt's journey to the Victoria's Secret runway)

In September, Kelsey posted on Instagram a video capturing the moment she learned that she got into the show.

“Victoria’s Secret is such a big deal in the Philippines. So I feel like this was something I could give back to Filipinos," she told the New York Post.

“I can’t believe I’m making my runway debut there! I feel like I won a beauty pageant," she added.

Kelsey will be working the VS catwalk alongside world-famous angels Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo, and Taylor Hill at the much-awaited Victoria's Secret fashion show happening on Sunday, November 11 in Manhattan, New York City (Monday, November 12 in the Philippines).

US TV network ABC will air the show on Sunday, December 2 (Monday, December 3 in the Philippines). – Rappler.com