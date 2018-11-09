The 2018 fashion show is the last for the Brazilian model

Published 10:38 AM, November 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Model Adriana Lima formally announced on Thursday, November 8 (Friday, November 9 Manila), that she's bowing out as a Victoria's Secret model after almost 20 years.

On Instagram, she posted a wrap-up clip of her years with the company. Lima started her career with Victoria's Secret in 1999.

"Dear Victoria, thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly. And all the [love] to the best fans in the [world]! Love, Adriana," she said.

One of her fans was able to capture Lima's final walk onstage which was taped in New York.

One of the most popular Victoria's Secret Angels, Lima is the latest model to hang up her Angel wings. In 2017, Alessandra Ambrosio bid goodbye after being an Angel for 17 years.

The Victoria's Secret fashion show will air in the US on December 2. – Rappler.com