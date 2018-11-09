Uniqlo’s latest designer collaboration comes in the form of Heattech innerwear
Published 4:40 PM, November 09, 2018
Updated 4:40 PM, November 09, 2018
UNIQLO X ALEXANDER WANG. The New York-based designer collaborates with the Japanese retail giant on an innerwear line in its propietary Heattech fabric. Photo by Paolo Abad/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – Uniqlo’s latest collaboration with famed designer Alexander Wang has arrived in Philippine shores.
The Japanese retail giant’s partnership with the Taiwanese-American designer comes in the form of sleek, futuristic and sporty innerwear made with its propietary Heattech fabric.
Reflecting the designer’s distinct, urban-influenced style, the collaboration includes bodysuits, leggings, t-shirts, bras, briefs, tank tops and more in a Wang’s signature black, a neutral palette – plus a striking neon green.
NEO-FUTURISTIC. The Alexander Wang line features elements such as ribbed textures that evoke the fashion of the 80s. The Heattech fabric is said to change with body movement, as V-shaped patterns appear on the surface. Photo by Paolo Abad/Rappler
MIX AND MATCH. While designed to be innerwear, the pieces from the collection can also be worn on its own. Photo by Paolo Abad/Rappler
While designed for retaining heat in colder climes, pieces from the collection can also be worn on its own.
“We thought this could be a great concept where we think about how to marry the two ideas: Heattech and underwear,” Wang told Vogue.
“[Heattech] is something that I’ve always been very inspired by, by the advancement and innovation in fabrication. I wanted to think about it in a way where even if it wasn’t just worn on the inside – if you wore it as a top as something to lounge around in – you feel like there’s a style, an aesthetic that could stand on its own.”
SPENDING EVERYTHING ON ALEXANDER WANG. The Alexander Wang collab on display at the Uniqlo Global Flagship store in Ayala Center, Makati. Photo by Paolo Abad/Rappler
This is not Wang’s first collaboration with Uniqlo though. The latest collection comes 10 years after their 2008 partnership.
See the Autumn/Winter 2018 collection below – available in 20 countries and all Uniqlo Philippines stores starting November 9.
Photos from the Uniqlo and Alexander Wang special website.
* Available in neon green
WOMENS
‘WARMTH REIMAGINED.’ Promotional photo shows the collection’s pieces inside an ice block, and according to the press release, ‘express[es] the thought that Heattech transcends fhe cold and is warm enough to melt away the ice it is encased in.’ Photo courtesy of Uniqlo
Crew neck long sleeves t-shirt (P990)*
Bra (P990)
Shorts (P590)
Ribbed crew neck long sleeves t-shirt (P990)*
Ribbed sleeveless top (P790)*
Ribbed sleeveless body suit (P1,490)*
Ribbed leggings (P1,490)
Extra warm long sleeves bodysuit (P1,990)
Extra warm sleeveless top (P990)
Extra warm leggings (P1,490)
Men’s
Photo courtesy of Uniqlo
Ribbed crew neck t-shirt (P990)
Ribbed tank top (P790)*
Ribbed boxer briefs (P790)
Ribbed briefs (P790)
Extra warm crew neck t-shirt (P1,490)*
Extra warm tights (P1,490)
– Rappler.com