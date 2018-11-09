Uniqlo’s latest designer collaboration comes in the form of Heattech innerwear

Published 4:40 PM, November 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Uniqlo’s latest collaboration with famed designer Alexander Wang has arrived in Philippine shores.

The Japanese retail giant’s partnership with the Taiwanese-American designer comes in the form of sleek, futuristic and sporty innerwear made with its propietary Heattech fabric.

Reflecting the designer’s distinct, urban-influenced style, the collaboration includes bodysuits, leggings, t-shirts, bras, briefs, tank tops and more in a Wang’s signature black, a neutral palette – plus a striking neon green.

While designed for retaining heat in colder climes, pieces from the collection can also be worn on its own.

“We thought this could be a great concept where we think about how to marry the two ideas: Heattech and underwear,” Wang told Vogue.

“[Heattech] is something that I’ve always been very inspired by, by the advancement and innovation in fabrication. I wanted to think about it in a way where even if it wasn’t just worn on the inside – if you wore it as a top as something to lounge around in – you feel like there’s a style, an aesthetic that could stand on its own.”

This is not Wang’s first collaboration with Uniqlo though. The latest collection comes 10 years after their 2008 partnership.

See the Autumn/Winter 2018 collection below – available in 20 countries and all Uniqlo Philippines stores starting November 9.

Photos from the Uniqlo and Alexander Wang special website.

* Available in neon green

WOMENS





Men’s

– Rappler.com