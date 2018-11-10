It's Kelsey Merritt's first show, and Adriana Lima's last

Published 1:28 PM, November 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018 just ended, and while the yearly lingerie show has yet to air publicly, the models have been sharing glimpses of the show on social media.

This year saw Kelsey Merritt walk the Victoria's Secret runway – the first Filipino to do so.

She shared the stage with veteran Victoria’s Secret Angels including Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, Jasmine Tookes, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, and Adriana Lima, who earlier announced her retirement from the show.

Other models who walked in the show include Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow, Kelly Gale, Barara Palvin, Liu Wen, Shanina Shaik, Megan Williams, Cindy Bruna, and Ming Xi.

Here are some scenes from the show:

The Victoria’s Secret fashion show airs in the US on December 2. – Rappler.com