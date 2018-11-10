IN PHOTOS: The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018
MANILA, Philippines – The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018 just ended, and while the yearly lingerie show has yet to air publicly, the models have been sharing glimpses of the show on social media.
This year saw Kelsey Merritt walk the Victoria's Secret runway – the first Filipino to do so.
She shared the stage with veteran Victoria’s Secret Angels including Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, Jasmine Tookes, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, and Adriana Lima, who earlier announced her retirement from the show.
Other models who walked in the show include Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow, Kelly Gale, Barara Palvin, Liu Wen, Shanina Shaik, Megan Williams, Cindy Bruna, and Ming Xi.
Here are some scenes from the show:
Soooo this just happened!!!!! Ahhhhh yesterday was a dream and it so much more than I have ever imagined!!! I can’t thank @victoriassecret enough for giving me the opportunity to walk in this year’s fashion show!! Thank you @johndavidpfeiffer, Ed, @monica.mitro, and @10magazine Don’t forget to tune in the show on December 2 on ABC. #VSFashionShow
This show means more to me than anything you can imagine! Last night was incredible, love being back in NY the energy is just electrifying! Can’t believe this is my 6th show already! Loved every moment of it! Can’t wait for you guys to see it all put together on dec 2nd on @abcnetwork thank you @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer @alikavoussi @thelionsny @clayd_yila #vsfashionshow @victoriassecret
Oh what a night! The @victoriassecret show 2018 is gonna blow your socks off! Thank you ed Razek @10magazine Sofia @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @imgmodels and everyone behind the scenes who makes it possible for us to have our moment on that runway!The feeling is indescribable!@ctilburymakeup @anthonyturnerhair
Wow... so surreal and gets better every year Thank you to the whole team at VS who worked tirelessly to make this such a magical show. I’m still in shock that I’m able to walk next to some of the most incredible, powerful women in the world. i hope to improve every year I get the honor of walkin in this show Thank you for believing in me @johndavidpfeiffer @10magazine @monica.mitro #EdRazek @VICTORIASSECRET
Wow.. did this really happen? Is this real? Thank you @VictoriasSecret for allowing me to be apart of your family! This was surreal! A young Jamaican girl from Toronto taking the VS runway.. I’d say a dream come true, but i can’t because this is bigger than a dream! This is a movement. Another step for representation. Another step for diversity. I’m so honoured to have been one of the few chosen this year. Thank you God for this blessing, you deserve all the praise.
Spreading my wings this year, both at the #VSFashionShow and in life! As 2018 comes close to an end, I think back and realize that I challenged myself in some very different ways the past 12 months...and I'm very excited for 2019 already. Thank you as always to the @victoriassecret team @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10Magazine @ed_razek for helping all of us have an enjoyable night every year around this time. It's always a place where we can build great memories, and it also gives us many reminders of the exciting days still to come!
What a night! There is truly nothing like being a part of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show! I am so proud and grateful to be here for my 3rd show not only because it’s my dream to be part of this legendary show, but there is nothing like the energy backstage between the beautiful women and all the team that have put this together! It’s a magical experience that I will always hold in my heart Thankyou Thankyou Thankyou @victoriassecret @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine #edrazek
What an honor to return to this stage for the 6th time. Each show has been incredible but to be back in New York, the city that has given me so many opportunities, was special !! Thank you @victoriassecret Ed Razek @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeifer for keeping the dream alive every year !!
Last night was truly a dream come true! It’s been quite a year, and I wanted to send the biggest thank you to all the people who love me, and have shown me love. Without you, I don’t think I could have done this. It’s all of you who reaffirmed the belief in myself that I could be back on that stage, to shine for you. A special thank you Ed, @monica.mitro , Sophia @10magazine , and @johndavidpfeiffer for believing in me, and giving me another chance to walk the most incredible show in this world. I love you all #vsfashionshow
The Victoria’s Secret fashion show airs in the US on December 2. – Rappler.com