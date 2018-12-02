Make way for Dao Ming Si!

Published 7:21 PM, December 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Chinese superstar Dylan Wang has been announced as the new endorser for clothing brand Bench. On Sunday, December 2, the company posted a short video of the Meteor Garden star on social media.



"So yeah, this happened. Wish granted [Dylan Wang] is officially on our squad."

Wang follows in the steps of Taiwanese actor Jerry Yan and Korean actor Lee Min Ho who also modeled for the clothing brand. Coincidentally, both actors also played the same role of Dao Ming Si (Goo Jun Pyo in Korean).

Aside from the local stars, Bench has also brought in names such as Brooklyn Beckham, Super Junior members Siwon and Dong Hae, Jessica Sanchez, Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine, Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, and Cole Sprouse. – Rappler.com