Now you can dress like your favorite Jenner sister!

Published 11:47 AM, December 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — The famous Jenner sisters are making their way to Philippine shores — well, their joint contemporary clothing line is.

Fans of the style icon duo will now be able to dress like their idols, as the social media moguls' fashion line expertly combines both Kendall and Kylie’s personal, signature styles.

Racks and shelves of Kendall's feminine, classic, and sleek silhouettes and items will be on sale, as well as the casual, eclectic, and edgy streetwear pieces Kylie is more known for.

Shoppers can browse through casual basics available in-store as well as a special collection of luxe athleisure wear, inspired by the fast-paced, on-the-go lifestyle of the busy, jet-setting sisters.

The overall color pallette of the line consists mostly of black and white, with red, yellow, orange, and hot pink accents.

The premium Kendall + Kylie clothing line will be available at Case Study, located at Bonifacio High Street Central, Taguig City starting December 7.

It will also be exclusively available at The Rail stores on December 10. https://www.facebook.com/TheRailPH/

Prices start at PHP899. —Rappler.com