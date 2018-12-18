Pants aren't usually a thing at pageants – and we're glad Vietnam's H'Hen Nie and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters took a different route

December 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018's coronation event on Monday, December 17, at Bangkok, Thailand was brimming with beauty and grace, not just via the ladies' usual sparkly dresses, but also through the bold fashion statements of Vietnam's H'Hen Nie and Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

H'Hen Nie sported a gorgeous top and pants during the announcement of the Top 20, straying from the norm of long gowns and short dresses. Aside from the stylish combo of a sequined crop top and flowy velvet pants, she also rocked her pixie 'do, exuding the coolnees and confidence many have been admiring her for.

Safe to say, H'Hen Nie definitely stood out for all the right reasons.

Outgoing Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters also came on stage during the program to talk about her continued advocacy of women's rights, all while donning a white pantsuit.

The reigning #MissUniverse Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa looks back on her Miss Universe journey. pic.twitter.com/v5ACOluS4N — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 17, 2018

#MissUniverse 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel Peters says she will continue her advocacy even after her reign: "No woman deserves to be a victim of violence and crime."



LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/cewy5fMuK5 pic.twitter.com/yyboLeILnr — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 17, 2018

Did you like these looks, too?