WATCH: Mak Tumang brings PH culture to the Miss Universe stage
PAMPANGA, Philippines – Weeks after his iconic red dress graced the Miss Universe 2018 stage, Pampangueño designer Mak Tumang brings his intricate pieces home for all to see.
Sinag, Adarna, and Mayon – 3 gowns Mak created for Miss Universe 2018 are on display at the SM City Pampanga for a limited time. By December 31st, the red Mayon gown – which Catriona wore when she was crowned – is off to New York to join the new Miss Universe.
But what do these gowns – which cost over P1 million in raw materials alone – mean for Catriona, Mak, and the Miss Universe pageant? Bea Cupin reports. – Rappler.com