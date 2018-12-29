2

MATCH URL: https://assets.rappler.com/612F469A6EA84F6BAE882D2B94A4B421/img/C6DC4E9152B747EEA5CDB9BBB122473D/mak-tumang-.jpeg

Mak Tumang's creations are on display for a limited time in his home province of Pampanga

Published 10:11 AM, December 29, 2018

PAMPANGA, Philippines – Weeks after his iconic red dress graced the Miss Universe 2018 stage, Pampangueño designer Mak Tumang brings his intricate pieces home for all to see.

Sinag, Adarna, and Mayon – 3 gowns Mak created for Miss Universe 2018 are on display at the SM City Pampanga for a limited time. By December 31st, the red Mayon gown – which Catriona wore when she was crowned – is off to New York to join the new Miss Universe.

But what do these gowns – which cost over P1 million in raw materials alone – mean for Catriona, Mak, and the Miss Universe pageant? Bea Cupin reports. – Rappler.com