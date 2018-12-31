The Pampangueño designer collaborated with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray to craft the breathtaking gowns she wore during the pageant

Published 9:37 AM, December 31, 2018

PAMPANGA, Philippines – Filipinos aren’t the only ones impressed with Pampangueño designer Mak Tumang’s flair for crafting gowns that not only look good on the catwalk, but also tell a story.

The young fashion designer, whom Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray collaborated with to create the now iconic gowns she wore during the pageant, said he’s been getting feelers from all abroad – including Miss Universe franchises from all over the world.

Mak, who recently launched a 3-day exhibit for the gowns he created for Catriona, told media that immediately after the pageant preliminaries and finals, he got inquiries from Miss Universe franchises worldwide. They have also since sent him direct messages on social media.

Mak declined to specify who these organizations were, but told media he was opening to designing for Miss Universe candidates from other countries as well.

In order to send a delegate to the Miss Universe Organization, a local company or individual has to be a local franchise-holder of the competition. Ninety-four women from 94 different Miss Universe franchises competed in the last pageant in Bangkok, Thailand.

Mak has been collaborating closely with Catriona ever since she joined the Miss World pageant in 2016. It was Mak who designed “Sinag,” which she wore during the Binibining Pilipinas 2018 pageant. The two gowns Catriona wore at Miss Universe – the “Adarna” and “Mayon” were also by Mak.

All 3 gowns were on display at SM City Pampanga from December 28 to 30.

Mak is a native of Mexico, Pampanga. By December 31, the "Mayon" gown will be flown to New York upon Catriona's request. The gown will then return to the Philippines in time for Catriona's official homecoming. – Rappler.com