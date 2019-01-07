IN PHOTOS: All the looks at the Golden Globes 2019 red carpet
MANILA, Philippines – The US awards season is officially on as celebrities walked the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2019 on Monday, January 7 (Sunday evening, January 6 in the US).
Amy Adams, Sandra Oh, Gina Rodriguez, Lady Gaga, and Bradley Cooper were seen on the red carpet ahead of the awards show. Also spotted were Mary Poppins Returns actress Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski and Hollywood couple Michael Dogulas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.
The cast of Crazy Rich Asians was also in attendance, with actress Gemma Chan, Nico Santos and Michelle Yeoh attending the event.
Sandra and Adam Samberg hosted the awards. Vice and A Star is Born lead this year's nominations.
Amy Adams
Amy Adams is looking SHARP on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/HqVSQ0TXyv— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2019
Gemma Chan
Nico Santos
Emily Blunt
Lady Gaga
Kirsten Bell
Darren Criss
Richard Madden
Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira
Michelle Yeoh
Jeff Bridges
Idris Alba and family
We love how proud @idriselba looks of daughter and #GoldenGlobes Ambassador @isanelba! We're proud of her too! pic.twitter.com/r8NAM3fh4E— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2019
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk
Bradley Cooper (in @Gucci) and @theirishayk shine on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet. See more: https://t.co/kOBYpKXZvA pic.twitter.com/upgmdT3swN— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 7, 2019
