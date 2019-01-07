Which look was your favorite?

Published 10:32 AM, January 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The US awards season is officially on as celebrities walked the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2019 on Monday, January 7 (Sunday evening, January 6 in the US).

Amy Adams, Sandra Oh, Gina Rodriguez, Lady Gaga, and Bradley Cooper were seen on the red carpet ahead of the awards show. Also spotted were Mary Poppins Returns actress Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski and Hollywood couple Michael Dogulas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The cast of Crazy Rich Asians was also in attendance, with actress Gemma Chan, Nico Santos and Michelle Yeoh attending the event.

Sandra and Adam Samberg hosted the awards. Vice and A Star is Born lead this year's nominations.

Amy Adams

Amy Adams is looking SHARP on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/HqVSQ0TXyv — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2019

Gemma Chan

Nico Santos

Emily Blunt

Lady Gaga

Kirsten Bell

Darren Criss

Richard Madden

Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira

Michelle Yeoh

Jeff Bridges

Idris Alba and family

We love how proud @idriselba looks of daughter and #GoldenGlobes Ambassador @isanelba! We're proud of her too! pic.twitter.com/r8NAM3fh4E — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2019

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk