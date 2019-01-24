Only 100 Heart bags will be sold

MANILA, Philippines – Heart Evangelista and luxury label Sequioa Paris have released their limited edition bag collaboration, the actress announced on Wednesday, January 23.

On Instagram, the actress wrote, "Sequoia Paris and I are proud to announce the launch of the Heart bag! It is the result of a shared passion between the Sequoia team and I for beautiful materials, vibrant colors and elegant details. The Heart bag is the perfect reflection of the blend between both Sequoia’s and my personal identity.⁣"

"We decided that instead of following a standard handbag shape, we drew an iconic and easily recognizable shape. Perfect for Valentines!⁣" she added.

Heart said that the limited collection bag is now available for purchase in Sequioa's shop in Rue Saint Honore, on its website, and will available at Distinqt shop in Manila. Only 100 bags will be sold.



Sequioa also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the bag-designing process.

Heart, who is currently in China for a project, has lent her name to various brands in the past. She has designed collections for Kamiseta, a lipstick collection for Happy Skin Cosmetics, and an eyeshadow pallette collection with makeup artist Albert Kurniawan called Teviant. – Rappler.com

