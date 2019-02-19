Woah, woah, woah!

Published 2:16 PM, February 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Bench has upped their endorser game once again, this time getting the internet’s boyfriend, Noah Centineo to be their global Benchsetter.

Bench teased the news on February 18, and made the big reveal on February 19, posting a video on their social media accounts, and unveiling a billboard along EDSA.

Woah, woah, woah Your internet boyfriend just became part of the fam! Steady those hearts! Share some love with the hashtags #NoahCentineoforBENCH #GlobalBENCHSetter @noahcenthttps://t.co/OmVlM80ngN pic.twitter.com/nohNVXNh7i — BENCH/ (@benchtm) February 19, 2019

Noah won the collective heart of the internet when he played Peter Kavinsky on Netflix’s hit romcom, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, based on the novel by Jenny Han. He’s confirmed to bring Peter K back to life in the TATBILB sequel. He is also set to star in the upcoming film The Perfect Date, alongside Riverdale's Camila Mendes.

Noah is the latest in the line of global endorsers to join Bench’s roster. Meteor Garden star Dylan Wang, Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse, and celebrity spawn Brooklyn Beckham. – Rappler.com