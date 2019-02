(UPDATED) Karl Lagerfeld had headed Chanel since 1983

Published 8:04 PM, February 19, 2019

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Superstar designer Karl Lagerfeld has died at the age of 85, his fashion label Chanel confirmed on Tuesday.

The announcement came just weeks after the man known as the "Kaiser" in the industry did not appear at shows during Paris Haute Couture week for Chanel, which he has led since 1983.

– with reports from AFP/Rappler.com