The stars turn up in their glamorous best at the 91st Academy Awards

Published 9:58 AM, February 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The 91st Academy Awards is finally here.

But aside from the films, audiences also look forward to the Oscars red carpet, where many stars fully indulge in the glam that comes with their professions, and where many iconic style moments take place.

On this year’s red carpet, the style slayage was delivered promptly, with early arrivals blessing viewers with explosive looks.

Shangela, who appeared in A Star Is Born, took old Hollywood glam to the next level, with gold-embroidered serpentine gown with a voluminous train.

Not to be outdone by anyone was Pose star Billy Porter who is already being hailed as the night’s true winner for his ensemble: a perfect-fitting velvet tuxedo ballgown by Christian Siriano, accessorized with a giant ring.

The stars continued to arrive in their glitziest red carpet looks, some more memorable than others.

Crazy Rich Asians stars Gemma Chan, Awkafina, and Constance Wu each stunned in their own way – Gemma with a breezy, bright pink Maison Valentino gown, Awkwafina with a sparkly DSquared2 pantsuit, and Constance with a delicate yellow Versace gown.

Presenter Kacey Musgraves’ light pink Giambattista Valli number was a princess-dress dream, while Black Panther star Angela Bassett was resplendent in hot pink Reem Acra.

Check out more photos from this year’s red carpet:

Look who we found on the #Oscars red carpet: Sam Elliott, Glenn Close, @KaceyMusgraves, and Helen Mirren pic.twitter.com/qowlD1Xlop — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 25, 2019

A little more #Oscars red carpet action with Emma Stone, Paul Rudd, and Mahershala Ali pic.twitter.com/I1bA2BxK8F — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 25, 2019

Hey Tina, Amy, and @MayaRudolph - welcome to the #Oscars !



See you in the first 10 minutes of the show. pic.twitter.com/vC4Tym9Nrv — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 25, 2019

The Oscars 2019 was held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. – Rappler.com