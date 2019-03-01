Which outfit was your favorite?

Published 3:00 PM, March 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The week-long homecoming of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray came to a formal close on Wednesday, February 27, with her visit to various charity groups. (READ: A queen comes home: Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is back)

And when a queen comes home, you can be sure that the fashion will never disappoint.

From the coral Filipiniana jumpsuit by Mak Tumang to Jearson Demavivas' emerald green suit, here's a round up of the outfits she wore.

February 20: Press Conference

Catriona spoke to Philippine media in a press conference arranged by the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc (BPCI) and Miss Universe. She wore a coral Filipiniana jumpsuit by Mak Tumang. (LOOK: Catriona Gray's outfits during day 1 of her homecoming)

She was also spotted in a suit dress made of Inaul fabric by Jearson Demavivas prior to the press conference.

February 21: Parade in Manila, Makati, and Pasay

On February 21, Catriona wore a sampaguita-inspired jumpsuit, also by Mak Tumang.

February 22: Guestings and courtesy calls

On February 22, Catriona was given a big welcome to the ABS-CBN compound. She appeared live and taped guesting for shows such as It's Showtime and Tonight with Boy Abunda.

For her guesting on It's Showtime, she wore another creation by Mak Tumang.

For a taping on Magandang Buhay, she wore pink suit by Russ Cuevas.

For her interview on Tonight with Boy Abunda, she wore another suit made of Inaul fabric from Jearson Demaviva. She was also spotted in the same outfit during her courtesy calls at the House of Representatives and the Quezon City Hall.

Prior to her ABS-CBN guestings, she made courtesy call to PLDT, one of the sponsors of her homecoming. She was spotted in a white lace dress.

February 23 parade and stamp unveiling

Catriona wore a Louis Panglinan dress during unveiling of her commemorative stamp.

For her parade around Araneta Center, she once again turned to Mak Tumang – this time, for a jumpsuit called "Alon."

February 24: Raise Your Flag Tribute

At the Raise Your Flag show at the Smart Araneta, Catriona changed into 3 outfits. For the opening, she wore a top and pants made of Inaul fabric by Jearson Demavivas.

She also wowed the crowd with the now famous "Mayon" dress by Mak Tumang during the fashion show segment of the program.

She then changed into another Mak Tumang outfit – the "Perla Oriente," one of her many options during the Miss Universe competition.

February 26: More courtesy calls and sponsor visits

For her courtesy calls to Vice President Leni Robredo and the Senate, Catriona wore an emerald suit with inaul fabric by Jearson Demavivas.

For her sponsor visits to Jollibee, Philippine Airlines, and the Department of Tourism, Catriona changed into a simple red dress.

February 27, Charity day

For her final activitiy during her homecoming, Catriona went casual as she wore jeans and t-shirts from Love Yourself and Young Focus during her visits. She then changed into a pink blouse during a stopover at Smile Train Philippine and Fr. Tony Liabao's charity center, which houses children who were orphaned due to the Duterte administration's campaign against illegal drugs.

– Rappler.com

RELATED STORIES