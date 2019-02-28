The collection hits stores March 14. Who's excited?

Published 7:30 AM, March 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It's 2019, guys, and it looks like it's going to be a good one for actress Nadine Lustre.

The actress announced Thursday, February 28, that she has collborated with international retail brand H&M for a swimwear collection.

The Ulan said on Instagram: "Secret’s out! Teamed up with [H&M] for a special swim collection. Hitting stores March 14." The collection will be known as "Selected by Nadine."

H&M Philippines also posted a sneak peek of the video.



This is the latest project for Nadine, who recently launched a perfume called Luster and the makeup line Lustrous in collaboration with Australian makeup brand BYS. – Rappler.com