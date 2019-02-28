Nadine Lustre has a special swim collection for H&M
MANILA, Philippines – It's 2019, guys, and it looks like it's going to be a good one for actress Nadine Lustre.
The actress announced Thursday, February 28, that she has collborated with international retail brand H&M for a swimwear collection.
The Ulan said on Instagram: "Secret’s out! Teamed up with [H&M] for a special swim collection. Hitting stores March 14." The collection will be known as "Selected by Nadine."
H&M Philippines also posted a sneak peek of the video.
EXCLUSIVE: We're making waves with a new face. Guess who. #HM pic.twitter.com/Iyq6grJTK1— H&M Philippines (@hmphilippines) February 28, 2019
This is the latest project for Nadine, who recently launched a perfume called Luster and the makeup line Lustrous in collaboration with Australian makeup brand BYS. – Rappler.com