The Filipino designer shares the looks on his Instagram page

Published 6:02 PM, March 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Jonas Brothers returned in fine fashion on March 1, releasing a new single, “Sucker,” and a luscious, haute couture-covered music video all in the same day.

As it turns out, Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco contributed to all the high fashion realness in the video – which featured the brothers Joe, Kevin, and Nick, stomping about in a beautiful manor with their partners, Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas.

On Instagram, Michael shared screenshots of his designs as featured in the video: an embellished coat, and a red vest, both worn by Nick, who sings lead vocals and plays guitar.

According to Michael’s post, the embellished coat was inspired by crystallised Persian carpet, while the vest is made of velvet.

“Sucker” is the Jonas Brothers’ first release since they broke up in 2013. They will be kicking off their much-awaited reunion with a week’s worth of appearance on James Corden’s The Late Late Show, beginning on March 4. – Rappler.com