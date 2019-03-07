Support your favorite Marvel heroine with these cool fashion items!

Published 9:00 AM, March 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Captain Marvel fans, assemble! Marvel's highly-awaited heroine lands in Philippine cinemas on Wednesday, March 6, and are you just as hyped as we are? We bet.

To commemorate her arrival, here are some cool merchandise available in the Philippines that you can sport in support of your favorite hero.

Among Disney's partner retailer is Globe, which just released a 0917 Lifestyle x Captail Marvel collection, available at the Globe Online Shop and Globe Stores.

Captain Marvel Helmet Shirt

This unisex casual t-shirt runs from XS to XL sizes and costs P595.

Captain Marvel Sweatshirt

Fit for cool nights, the loose fit but thick and durable unisex Captain Marvel Sweatshirt is as comfy as sweatshirts come. It's available in navy blue, white, and red colors and costs P1,195.

Captain Marvel Logo Shirt

This vintage cotton-polyester t-shirt is lightweight, loose, and is available for just P595.

Captain Marvel Army Green Military Jacket

Look bad-ass in style and comfort with this army-inspired military jacket, which costs P1,495.

Captain Marvel Windbreaker Jacket

Perfect for outdoor adventures, this Captain Marvel windbreaker is made of lightweight, water-repellent material and boasts awesome, Marvel-inspired colors. This goes for P1,495.

Captain Marvel Cap

Top off your Captain Marvel look with this soft, comfy snapback cap! It’s made of soft-brushed twill fabric and has a curved brim with an adjustable strapback. This costs P695.

Goose Galaxy Shirt

Show some love to the real star of the show – Captain Marvel's cutest sidekick, Goose the cat! Get this artsy, galaxy-inspired t-shirt for P595.

Captain Marvel Plaid Button Down Shirt

Your dress-down days deserve something casual, comfortable, and also fit to your style, and this red and black lightweight button down shirt will do just the trick for P1,195.

SM GTW's Captain Marvel collection of shirts and bags is also worth checking out.

SM GTW's items range from P399 to P499.

Which item are you eyeing? – Rappler.com