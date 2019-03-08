From Mayon to Alon, they're all here

March 08, 2019

PAMPANGA, Philippines – Fashion designer Mak Tumang's gowns, all of which were worn by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray are now on display at SM City Clark. (IN PHOTOS: Catriona Gray's gowns by Mak Tumang on display at SM Pampanga)

From March 8 to 10, mall-goers will have the chance to get a close look at 7 outfits that Tumang made for Gray to wear during the Miss Universe competition in December and her homecoming. (IN PHOTOS: All of Catriona Gray's homecoming looks)

On display are:

Mayon, the dress Catriona wore during the Miss Universe finals.

Sinag, the evening gown Catriona wore during the Binibining Pilipinas coronation night.

Adarna, the gown Catriona wrote to the preliminaries of the Miss Universe competition. The gown is inspired by the mythical bird Adarna and the Mikimoto crown.

Perla Oriente, a third gown Catriona had made for the Miss Universe competition. She eventually wore it during the Raise Your flag special at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Coral, the jumpsuit Catriona wore during her first press conference in Manila.

Sampaguita, which Catriona wore during her grand homecoming parade around Pasay, Manila, and Makati.

Alon, the jumpsuit she wore during her parade around the Araneta Center.

A native of Pampanga, Tumang has dressed a number of celebrities and beauty queens in the past. He rose to international fame after Catriona wore his designs to the Miss Universe competition in Thailand. – Rappler.com