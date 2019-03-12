This isn't Heart's first time working with Kamiseta

Published 8:16 AM, March 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Actress, visual artist and... creative director for a major clothing brand.

Heart Evangelista announced she is now the creative director for Kamiseta, a local clothing brand.

"I’m so overjoyed to be part of this family," said Heart in an Instagram post.

This wouldn't be Heart's first time working with the brand. She recently released her second collection in collaboration with the brand, featuring her own artwork in different pieces of clothing.

Heart first rose to fame as among the most sought-after young stars in Philippine showbusiness. She's since expanded her repertoire to include the visual arts – from paintings on canvas to designer bags. – Rappler.com