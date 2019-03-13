Which graphic tee design are you egg-cited for?

Published 7:00 AM, March 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Not that you need another reason to love your favorite Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo even more, but we think that their super cute Gudetama-inspired graphic tee line is just what your summer needs.

Among the many other characters, cartoons, and shows Uniqlo's UT graphic tee line collaborates with, the Guderelaxation Summer UT collection showcases the iconic Sanrio bootylicious egg yolk lazing around the tropics, enjoying a relaxing summer.

Each t-shirt costs P590.

Which Gudetama design are you copping for yourself?

– Rappler.com