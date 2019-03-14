'The Universe' features 9 gowns worn by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray

MANILA, Philippines – After exhibits at SM City Clark and SM Pampanga, designer Mak Tumang's designs, including the gowns worn by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray will be on display at the SM Mall of Asia's Main Mall Atrium.

Entitled The Universe: Celebration of World-Class Talent, the exhibit features 9 gowns worn by the beauty queen. The exhibit will start on March 16 and will run until March 23.

Tumang, who has dressed other queens and celebrities, is a native of Pampanga. He has worked with Catriona since her Miss World competition days.

The designer's outfits for Gray included the much talked about "Mayon", "Adarna," and "Sinag" gowns, which she wore when she competed at Miss Universe and Binibining Pilipinas.

The event will be hosted by Bb Pilipinas Grand International 2016 and Miss Q and A judge Nicole Cordoves. – Rappler.com