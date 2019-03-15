IN PHOTOS: Nadine Lustre’s H&M swim collection is here
MANILA, Philippines – Summer has come early for H&M, which recently launched its Nadine Lustre-curated swim collection.
The collection, called “Swim Essentials Selected by Nadine,” hit local H&M stores on Thursday, March 14. With prices starting at P599, the collection includes bikinis and one-piece swimsuits in rustic, muted colors and feminine prints.
JUST IN: The H&M Swim Essentials Selected by Nadine Lustre collection is now in store! Feminine styles in rustic tones make the perfect combo for your next getaway. Cop these pieces today! #NadineforHM #SelectedbyNadine— H&M Philippines (@hmphilippines) March 14, 2019
Swim essentials from PHP 599 pic.twitter.com/yVkjLsVvkH
ARE YOU READY? Only one day to go! The H&M Swim Essentials Selected by Nadine Lustre collection hits stores tomorrow! #NadineforHM #SelectedbyNadine— H&M Philippines (@hmphilippines) March 13, 2019
One-piece swimsuit: PHP 1,490 pic.twitter.com/9ACHq7sLNk
Introducing your go-to swim essentials for the season. Available in store now. Which look is your favorite? #NadineforHM #SelectedbyNadine— H&M Philippines (@hmphilippines) March 14, 2019
Swimwear from PHP 599 pic.twitter.com/TOT6qrEM0E
This is the latest brand collaboration by Nadine, who also previously launched a makeup line and a perfume with Australian cosmetics brand BYS.
Aside from brand collabs, Nadine also stars in the romantic drama Ulan alongside Carlo Aquino. The film is currently showing in cinemas. – Rappler.com