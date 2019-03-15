Which suit are you thinking of rocking this summer?

Published 10:38 AM, March 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Summer has come early for H&M, which recently launched its Nadine Lustre-curated swim collection.

The collection, called “Swim Essentials Selected by Nadine,” hit local H&M stores on Thursday, March 14. With prices starting at P599, the collection includes bikinis and one-piece swimsuits in rustic, muted colors and feminine prints.

This is the latest brand collaboration by Nadine, who also previously launched a makeup line and a perfume with Australian cosmetics brand BYS.

Aside from brand collabs, Nadine also stars in the romantic drama Ulan alongside Carlo Aquino. The film is currently showing in cinemas. – Rappler.com