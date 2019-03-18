A limited-editon Ultraboost collection is coming

Published 8:22 PM, March 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Brace yourselves, because the much-awaited collaboration between sportswear giant Adidas and beloved television series, Game of Thrones, is coming.

A 6-piece limited-edition Ultraboost collection will be dropping on March 22, 2019, ahead of the show's final season premiere on April 14 (the morning of April 15 in the Philippines).

According to Adidas, the designs "represent the characteristics, colors and details of the heroes and villains to which they refer." Each shoe has a specific house's sigil on the touch and its motto on the heel tag. It's functional, of course – it's a combination of Adidas' BOOST midsole technology and a Primeknit upper to make sure it's lightweight enough.

According to the Adidas Philippines website, each pair will cost P8,900. There's the NightsWatch (black), Targaryen Men (black and orange), Stark (gray and black), Lannister (red and gold), Targaryen Women (an icy cream), and White Walker (blue and white).

Which of the 6 colorways are you copping? – Rappler.com