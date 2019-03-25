The former Miss Universe Philippines also reunites with Shamcey Supsup during the latter's US vacation

Published 10:35 AM, March 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2012 Janine Tugonon's modeling career continues to flourish in the US. After appearing in a Victoria Secret's Pink advertisement in 2016, the former beauty queen modeled for tennis star Venus Williams' clothing line EleVen by Venus.

Janine posted a photo last March 13 from the behind the scenes with Venus present for the shoot.

"Got to shoot with a LEGEND [Venus Williams] !! Such a memorable shoot for me, went home that day very inspired and empowered! Much love."

Janine's photos were also posted on the clothing line's Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram Don't just accept the challenge - embrace it. How will you #BeAnEleven today? A post shared by EleVen By Venus (@elevenbyvenus) on Mar 14, 2019 at 2:30pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Face your fears head on -laugh in the face of danger and #BeAnEleven ! A post shared by EleVen By Venus (@elevenbyvenus) on Mar 8, 2019 at 2:00pm PST

View this post on Instagram Today is your day, #BeAnEleVen Caracas Collection is a perfect way to brighten your day, check out the collection on our site. Link in the bio. A post shared by EleVen By Venus (@elevenbyvenus) on Feb 11, 2019 at 6:35am PST

Janine also took a time to reunite with Miss Universe Philippines 2011 Shamcey Supsup, who was on vacation with her family in the US. Shamcey shared a photo of them together on Sunday, March 24.

"Thanks for taking the time to meet us [Janine Tugonon]," Shamcey said, tagging other former Binibining Pilipinas queens MJ Lastimosa, Dianne Necio, and Isabella Manjon in the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamcey S. Lee (@supsupshamcey) on Mar 23, 2019 at 7:49pm PDT

Janine moved to the US after emerging as 1st runner-up to Olivia Culpo during the Miss Universe pageant in 2012. She has since pursued a modeling career, appearing in magazines and ads for Puma, Macy's, and Donna Degnan.– Rappler.com