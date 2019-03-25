LOOK: Janine Tugonon models for Venus Williams' clothing line
MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2012 Janine Tugonon's modeling career continues to flourish in the US. After appearing in a Victoria Secret's Pink advertisement in 2016, the former beauty queen modeled for tennis star Venus Williams' clothing line EleVen by Venus.
Janine posted a photo last March 13 from the behind the scenes with Venus present for the shoot.
"Got to shoot with a LEGEND [Venus Williams] !! Such a memorable shoot for me, went home that day very inspired and empowered! Much love."
Janine's photos were also posted on the clothing line's Instagram page.
Janine also took a time to reunite with Miss Universe Philippines 2011 Shamcey Supsup, who was on vacation with her family in the US. Shamcey shared a photo of them together on Sunday, March 24.
"Thanks for taking the time to meet us [Janine Tugonon]," Shamcey said, tagging other former Binibining Pilipinas queens MJ Lastimosa, Dianne Necio, and Isabella Manjon in the photo.
Janine moved to the US after emerging as 1st runner-up to Olivia Culpo during the Miss Universe pageant in 2012. She has since pursued a modeling career, appearing in magazines and ads for Puma, Macy's, and Donna Degnan.– Rappler.com