The collection features Uniqlo's AIRism fabric

Published 7:03 PM, March 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Uniqlo on Wednesday, March 27, announced it'll be releasing another collaboration collection in partnership with designer Alexander Wang.

The Sping/Summer 2019 line features LifeWear pieces that "[bring] together the exceptional functionality of UNIQLO's innovative AIRism fabric with alexanderwang's sleek styling."

The collection drops on April 12. Wang's previous collaboration with the Japanese brand featured Heattech innerwear made with Uniqlo's propietary fabric.

"It was easier coming together this time around to accomplish a similar goal from various touch-points. Innovation has always been at the forefront of our design and creative process, and functionality serves a huge purpose in the way I and our customers dress. Therefore, through the influence of innovation, technology, and functionality, the special AIRism collection was born," Wang said in a statement released by Uniqlo.

Here's what the new collection has to offer:

UNIQLO and alexanderwang AIRism Seamless Bra (P999) and Seamless Shorts (P590)

UNIQLO and alexanderwang AIRism Camisole (P790) and Seamless Half Leggings (P790 – only at Megamall and UNIQLO MANILA)

UNIQLO and alexanderwang AIRism Seamless Cropped T-Shirt (P790) and Seamless Half Leggings (P790 – only at Megamall and UNIQLO MANILA)

UNIQLO and alexanderwang AIRism Crew Neck T-Shirt (P790) and Boxer Briefs (P590)

UNIQLO and alexanderwang AIRism Tank Top (P790) and Boxer Briefs (P590 – only at Megamall and UNIQLO MANILA)

– Rappler.com