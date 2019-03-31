The Dubai based designer recreates the iconic gown for Madame Tussauds

Published 5:38 PM, March 31, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Pia Wurtzbach's wax figure for Madame Tussauds Hong Kong was finally shown to the Philippine public on Friday, March 29. Media in the Philippines got a first look last Thursday, March 28.

The statue showed Pia in the cobalt blue gown by Michael Cinco – a replica of the one she wore when she passed the crown on to Iris Mittenaere. On Sunday, March 31, Michael posted a short video detailing how he recreated the gown.

In his Facebook page, the Dubai based designer wrote: "I was commissioned by Madame Tussaud’s London to create a replica of the same gown she wore when she relinquished her crown in 2016. It took me 200 hours to finish the couture gown with their size and design specifications, less volume, no train, and less cleavage."

Pia wore the same gown during the unveiling of the wax figure.

The wax figure will be on display at the Hong Kong branch starting April. – Rappler.com