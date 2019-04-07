‘Uniqlo Summer,’ a pop-up interactive exhibit inspired by the brand’s summer essentials, is a whimsical space for plenty of photo ops

Published 11:15 AM, April 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – In a first for Japanese apparel giant Uniqlo, its flagship outpost in Manila is opening an pop-up interactive exhibit: “Uniqlo Summer.”

The 4-room exhibit is inspired by the brand’s summer essentials, including those from its premium Uniqlo U LifeWear line.

Eye candy and bursting with color, the four rooms are designed to “mirror the characteristics of Uniqlo’s core items for the season,” according to the press release.

Of course, it’s also a chance for the retail giant’s customers to play around and take fun pictures.

The “visual playground” is a collaboration with creatives and stylists Daryl Chang and Vince Uy.

The exhibit, which is open to the public, will run from April 6 to 13. Admission is free.

Catch a glimpse here:

Color in the Air

A tree springs from the ground, and from its branches, balloons in a variety of colors grow.

Inspired by Uniqlo U’s colorful range of crew neck t-shirts, it is meant to evoke the exuberance of youth.

Floating Free

This installation isn’t an allusion to Solange’s “Cranes in the Sky,” but rather, Uniqlo’s collection of linen clothing.

Golden paper cranes fly over sharp-edged mountains in pastel hues and blues.

This scene, set against a video backdrop of a serene sky, might bring to mind the “quiet cool” of linen.

A Walk in the Clouds

Lie among soft, billowy clouds that can remind you of Uniqlo’s breathable and breezy DRY-EX clothing.

The final stop of the exhibit is a mannequin display that show guests how these summer pieces can be styled.

Also check out the secret “Pink Room” – a playful, pink-lit take on Uniqlo’s dressing rooms where many a selfie has been taken.

As visitors leave the exhibit, they will be given a voucher, which they can use to claim a sensu fan, tote bag or tumbler with a single-receipt purchase worth at least P3,500.

The exhibit is located at the Uniqlo Manila Global Flagship store’s press room on the second floor of Glorietta 5, Makati. It is open from 11AM to 9PM. – Rappler.com